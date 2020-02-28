Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -4.14

Media stories about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a media sentiment score of -4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.83. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

