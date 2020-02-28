Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 144,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

