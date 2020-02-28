Hilton Grand Vacations Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,304% compared to the average daily volume of 758 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,266 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 864,418 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 465,419 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,556,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 525.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 265,355 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

