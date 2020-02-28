HOLD Reaches Market Capitalization of $627,868.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 159.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. HOLD has a total market cap of $627,868.00 and $135.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02515733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00215405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

