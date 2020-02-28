HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $2,049.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

