Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,808,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,283. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.