Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

Home Depot stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

