HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $385,649.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. HOQU has a total market cap of $385,649.00 and approximately $191,134.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

