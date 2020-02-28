Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post sales of $10.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.62 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $8.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $40.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.77 million to $40.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.01 million, with estimates ranging from $41.62 million to $48.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.55 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

