Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,864. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

