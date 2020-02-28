Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Issues Earnings Results

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SVC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

