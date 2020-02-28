H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Purchases C$202,400.00 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,166,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,610,526.72.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.41. 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.97. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$23.66. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HR.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

