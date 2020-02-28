HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 520 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 523.90 ($6.89). 86,427,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 574.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 590.80. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In other news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.