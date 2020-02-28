Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.41 and a 200 day moving average of $321.20. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

