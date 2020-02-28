HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the period. HUTCHISON CHINA/S accounts for about 0.7% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.41% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 455,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 127,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

HCM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 1,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.79. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

