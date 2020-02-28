Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of H opened at C$27.85 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.11 and a 52-week high of C$29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

