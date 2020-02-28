Hydro Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinEx, Bittrex and Mercatox. Hydro has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $468,489.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00054229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00515451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.79 or 0.06734248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00066077 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030382 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005485 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, DEx.top, Mercatox, Upbit, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDEX, CoinEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

