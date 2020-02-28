Hydro Protocol Price Down 19.7% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $13,938.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo and DDEX.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, HADAX, Bgogo, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

