HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $43,121.00 and approximately $109,889.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.02509048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00213273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

