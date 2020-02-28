i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IIIV. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

IIIV stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 0.53. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. The company’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 355,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

