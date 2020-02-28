Ian M. Cook Sells 19,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.57. 11,130,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,182. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

