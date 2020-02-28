Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.40 by Barclays

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.40 ($13.26) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.66).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

