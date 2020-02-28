Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Shares of ICLR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.06. 536,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.21. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Icon will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

