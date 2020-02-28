IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Raised to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.56.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a 1 year low of $142.20 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.