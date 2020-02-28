Ifoods Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $999.00 (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin. Ifoods Chain has a market capitalization of $216,948.00 and $999.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02465649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00217099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News. The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL.

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.