ILCoin Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and $201,544.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, C-CEX, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006885 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003766 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002158 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, CoinExchange, IDAX, C-CEX, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.