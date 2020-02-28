IMI plc (LON:IMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.20

IMI plc (LON:IMI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IMI traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,006 ($13.23). 1,588,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,124 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,069.24. IMI has a one year low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87.

IMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,150.31 ($15.13).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

