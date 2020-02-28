IMI’s (IMI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IMI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.31 ($15.13).

IMI stock opened at GBX 969.92 ($12.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,124 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,069.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

