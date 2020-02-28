Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 2,524,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,834. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $2,231,150. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

