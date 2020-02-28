indaHash (IDH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One indaHash token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Tidex. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. indaHash has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $193.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.