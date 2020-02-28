Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.59 Million

Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $42.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.10 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $40.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $175.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $176.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.15 million, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $182.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

