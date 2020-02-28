Independent Research Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €7.60 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.84) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.35 ($12.03).

Get Aixtron alerts:

ETR:AIXA traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €9.11 ($10.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52-week high of €11.59 ($13.48).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.