Independent Research Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.90 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €9.90 ($11.51) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.15 ($14.12).

TKA traded down €0.47 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting €8.70 ($10.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,480,356 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.85. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

