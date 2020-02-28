Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,268 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Infinera worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 target price (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 198,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,766. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

