InflationCoin (IFLT) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a market cap of $37,477.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.01023433 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.