Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Information Services Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 71,762 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Information Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 349,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on III. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of 326.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.