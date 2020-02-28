Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Ingles Markets worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,433. The company has a market capitalization of $668.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

