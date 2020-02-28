Ink Protocol Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $152,832.00 and approximately $11,734.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,842,396 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, COSS, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.