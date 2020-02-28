Ink Tops One Day Volume of $2,149.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Ink has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,149.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bit-Z, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.02530380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00216131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Gate.io, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Exmo, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinnest, TOPBTC, EXX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.