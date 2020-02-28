InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.86% of InnerWorkings worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in InnerWorkings by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the third quarter worth $1,730,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of InnerWorkings stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,920. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

