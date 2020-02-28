Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Ltd (ASX:AKG) Insider Buys 140,000 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Ltd (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$62,860.00 ($44,581.56).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. Academies Australasia Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.33 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of A$0.70 ($0.50).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Academies Australasia Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Academies Australasia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 250 qualifications.

