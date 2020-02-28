Insider Buying: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) President Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00.

ALGT stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 430,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,216. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

