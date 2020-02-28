Insider Buying: Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) insider Barry Buffier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.99 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,900.00 ($21,205.67).

Shares of Bingo Industries stock traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching A$2.86 ($2.03). 3,722,348 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Bingo Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of A$3.47 ($2.46). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.66.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Bingo Industries’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Bingo Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Bingo Industries

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post-collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

