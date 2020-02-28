Insider Buying: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,123. The company has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

