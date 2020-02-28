Insider Buying: Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Insider Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) insider Kee Wong acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.88 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,320.00 ($17,957.45).

Shares of CAR stock traded down A$0.47 ($0.33) on Friday, reaching A$16.20 ($11.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.13. Carsales.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of A$12.05 ($8.55) and a 12-month high of A$19.60 ($13.90). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$16.27.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Carsales.Com’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carsales.Com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Carsales.Com Company Profile

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

