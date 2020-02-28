Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,463 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $254,288.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 747,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,889,732.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.