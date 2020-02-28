Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires 10,353 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 138,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Civista Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $332.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.