Insider Buying: Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 2,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $11,860.00.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,373. The company has a market capitalization of $500.49 million, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digital Turbine by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

