Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys 470 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Louise Fowler acquired 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £2,998.60 ($3,944.49).

LON:HWDN traded down GBX 24.80 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 636 ($8.37). 3,700,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 616.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.88 ($8.09).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

