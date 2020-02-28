Insider Buying: Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) Insider Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) insider Trudy Vonhoff purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.05 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,550.00 ($94,007.09).

Shares of Iress stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching A$11.86 ($8.41). 1,326,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. Iress Ltd has a 1-year low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of A$14.77 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Iress’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.42%.

About Iress

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

